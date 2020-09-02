Gardaí have detected 21 new potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations in pubs or restaurants as part of the force’s Operation Navigation.

The operation, which sees gardaí carry out checks on licensed premises to ensure they are not serving alcohol without food in line with Covid-19 regulations, has now identified a total of 185 premises breaching public health guidelines.

Though An Garda Síochána said the “vast majority” of licensed premises continued to comply with regulations as it conducted checks across the country, a number of new potential breaches were found between August 24th and August 30th.

In all these cases, gardaí found customers consuming alcohol, but no evidence of food also being consumed and no evidence of receipts to show that food had been sold.

Files are now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in each of these cases, for a direction as to how to proceed.

It comes as debate is ongoing in the Dáil regarding new legislation which would give increased powers to gardaí, allowing them to shut down bars caught flouting public health rules on the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Policing and Security John Twomey said: “The continued high level of compliance among licensed premises is very welcome. It is very disappointing that some licensed premises are continuing to put their employees, their customers and their local community at risk of getting Covid-19.

“Customers of such licensed premises also have a responsibility to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 to protect their family, friends and neighbours. It is vital that we individually and collectively follow the public health advice.”

Operation Fanacht

It comes as gardaí also reported that 118 checkpoints were conducted last weekend in Kildare and the surrounding areas of Meath, Laois, Offaly, Kilkenny, Carlow and Wicklow as part of Operation Fanacht.

The operation recommenced earlier in August in response to the localised lockdowns of Kildare, Laois and Offaly with the focus of “supporting public compliance with travel restrictions”.

65 checkpoints took place in Kildare, while the remainder were conducted in the surrounding areas.