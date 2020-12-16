By Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí have discovered five puppies and nine adult dogs in two separate operations carried out since yesterday morning.

Five puppies were found in an abandoned car by gardaí in north Dublin this morning.

The puppies were discovered during a routine operation with county council workers to remove harmful waste from the Finglas area.

They have since been transferred to the care of the Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) and investigations are ongoing.

Separately, nine adult dogs were seized by gardaí and the DSPCA at a suspected breeding operation in South Dublin yesterday morning.

A joint search operation took place at a house in the Ballybrack area, where officials found eight Bulldogs and a Doberman.

All but one of the dogs had their ears cropped, which is an illegal procedure, while two of them were pregnant.

Similar dogs have been advertised online for prices in excess of €3,000 euro, according to the DSPCA.

It comes as yesterday, gardaí also found a further three stolen puppies in the boot of a car in Dublin.

Ronanstown gardaí stopped a vehicle, which was being driven suspiciously and discovered three Dachshund puppies.