Gardaí in Co. Limerick have seized nearly €200,000 worth of heroin.

Officers from Bruff, helped by the regional Garda Dog Unit, searched a derelict property in the Ardkilmartin area of Kilmallock yesterday.

Heroin worth €195,000 was discovered during the search and has been removed for technical examination.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone who may have information in relation to this seizure is asked to contact Gardaí at Bruff Garda Station on 061 382940 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.