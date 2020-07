Gardaí are still searching for missing toddler Jasmine Arshard.

The 23-month-old was reported missing from her home in Ballaghaderreen in Co Roscommon on Friday.

Officers believe she is with her father Arshad Shiraz and they have both travelled to Dublin on public transport.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Gardaí on 1800 666 111.

Gardaí are also asking for Jasmine’s father to reach out to them.

Image: Garda Press Office