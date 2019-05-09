Gardaí continue to question man in his 70s over seizure of hand grenades and drugs

One of the hand grenades seized in Gormanston yesterday. Pic: Garda Press Office

Gardaí have confirmed a seizure carried out yesterday yielded €1.98m worth of cannabis herb and €420,000 worth of cocaine.

Two hand grenades were also seized in the raid in Gormanston, Co. Meath.

The Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD) were called to the scene and made the devices safe.

A man in his 70s was arrested in connection with the investigation and may be held for up to seven days in Ashbourne Garda Station.

Some of the cannabis seized in Gormanston yesterday. Pic: Garda Press Office