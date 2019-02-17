A man in his 40s remains in Garda custody this morning after a high-speed car chase in Dublin.

Investigations are continuing after a driver failed to stop at a routine checkpoint in the Walkinstown area at around 11am yesterday morning.

The man in his 40s was chased by Gardaí and eventually stopped at Robert Emmet Bridge in Harold’s Cross.

He was arrested at the scene and is currently being held at Terenure Garda Station.

Another motorist in his 50s was injured during the chase, but his injuries are not believed to be serious.

A number of vehicles, including a Garda car, were damaged during the pursuit and investigations are ongoing.

