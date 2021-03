By Dean Egan.

Gardaí are continuing their search for a missing teenager from Carlow.

Tibor Czaszar was last seen on Sunday evening.

He is described as being 5’4″ in height, of slim build with short black hair.

When last seen, Tibor was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a blue t-shirt and a black sleeveless jacket.

Gardaí believe the teenager could be in Drogheda and are urging anyone with information to contact them.