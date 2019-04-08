Gardaí in Waterford have confirmed that a ‘serious’ road traffic collision has taken place in the county.

The incident is reported to have taken place near Dunhill.

Gardaí say the affected area is the Ballinaclough Cross Roads and the turn down for Dunhill is closed.

The AA have confirmed that the local Dunhill road is closed between the Tramore Rd (R682) and Dunhill itself.

Emergency services are at the scene; it is not yet known how many vehicles are involved or if there are any injuries.

#WATERFORD Local Dunhill Rd closed following serious collision. More here: https://t.co/ipFDM8svNY — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) April 8, 2019

