A prosecution will be considered after Gardaí uncovered a “fully operational” shebeen in Co Kerry last night.

Officers entered a premises in Causeway under warrant just after 8pm last night.

They found beer taps hooked up to a gas keg system in a cold room – along with a pool table, arcade games, a dart board and an 80-inch flatscreen TV.

They said a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.