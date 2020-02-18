Gardaí are concerned for the welfare of a missing teenager in Dublin.

Conor Jordan, 17, has been missing from Back Lane in Dublin 8 since Saturday night at 9pm.

He is described as being 5-feet 7-inches tall, with a medium build, short brown hair and blue eyes.

Conor is known to often visit the south Dublin and Bray areas, and gardaí are looking for help in finding him.

Anyone with information or who can assist in locating Conor are asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station or their local garda station.