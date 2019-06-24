Gardaí in Cork have appealed for the public’s assistance in locating a 36-year-old man who is missing in Cork.

Andrew Willis is missing from his home in Coolmore, Carrigaline since last Thursday, June 20.

He was last seen in the Coolmore area in the early hours of Tuesday morning two days earlier.

Andrew is described as being 6ft in height, of athletic build with dark red hair and brown/green eyes. It is not known what he was wearing when last seen.

Gardaí are concerned for Andrew and have asked anyone with information to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 – 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.