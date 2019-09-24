Gardaí in Cavan have completed a search at a site they believe is connected to the abduction and assault of Kevin Lunney.

They will not be releasing any further details though for operational reasons.

Gardaí believe the scene near Ballinagh, Co Cavan was the site where Mr Lunney was severely beaten over a three hour period.

It is thought he may have been held captive there inside an old metal horse box.

Mr Lunney, an executive with Quinn Holdings, was kidnapped last Tuesday outside his home and received life changing injuries in the attack that followed.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone in the wider Cavan area extending from Ballyconnell/Belturbet to Cavan town, Ballinagh and the townland of Drumbrade who saw a black saloon Audi between 6pm and 10pm on Tuesday last to contact them.

They also want to hear from anyone with dashcam footage of the N87, N3, N55 and local roads.

Likewise, anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Cavan/Fermanagh border area is asked to contact Gardaí in Cavan or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.