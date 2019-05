Two men have been charged in connection with a major drugs seizure in Co Tipperary.

On Monday, gardaí seized ecstasy worth €150,000 from a field in Ballinure.

In follow-up searches in Cashel and Killenaule, they also discovered cannabis herb worth around €400,000 and €21,000 in cash.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 40s, have been charged to appear in Cashel District Court tomorrow morning.