Road Traffic police in Tipperary were quick to snatch a motorist who fled the scene after a Garda Mobility App alert flagged potential issues.

The Mazda 5 motorist was stopped for driving a vehicle without a valid tax or insurance certificate (the former had expired 71 days previously) as well as learner driver offences.

When pulled over the motorist fled the scene on foot, not realising the same Garda had dealt with the individual recently.

Gardaí soon caught up with the driver of the abandoned vehicle at their home.

Prosecution proceedings were issued with a court appearance likely.

Gardaí stopped a vehicle in Tipperary recently which was detected for having no tax or insurance. The driver then fled the scene, not realising Gardaí already had their details on the Mobility App. Driver located at their home later that day. Prosecution proceedings commenced. pic.twitter.com/qdYZnebGCv — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 12, 2020

Image: Garda Twitter