The latest round of checks saw gardaí find 13 pubs serving alcohol without any food and no evidence of receipts showing food had been sold.

The searches took place from from Tuesday, August 11th to Sunday, August 16th as part of Operation Navigation. Files will now be prepared for the DPP in each of these cases.

In all these cases, gardaí found customers consuming alcohol, but no evidence of food also being consumed and no evidence of receipts to show that food had been sold.

The cumulative total of potential breaches since Operation Navigation began is now 138.

Everyone in the community has a role to play in stopping the spread of Covid-19.

Since Friday, July 3rd, gardaí have conducted thousands of checks on licensed premises throughout the country under Operation Navigation to support public health guidelines.

To date, the vast majority of licensed premises operating have been found to be in compliance with regulations and licensing laws.

In total, 138 pubs have been found to be in breach of public health guidelines since searches of licenses premises started.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said: “The continued high level of compliance among licensed premises is very welcome. However, there remains a minority who are putting their employees, their customers and their local community at risk of getting Covid-19. Everyone in the community has a role to play in stopping the spread of Covid-19 including licensed premises.

“Customers of such licensed premises also have a responsibility to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 to protect their family, friends and neighbours.

“Now, more than ever, it is imperative that we individually and collectively follow the public health advice and adhere to the public health regulations to flatten this new curve in the virus.”