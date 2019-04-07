Gardaí have been called to the home of the Minister of State with special responsibility for Defence, Paul Kehoe, this afternoon after protesters turned up at his door.

It happened at around quarter-to-two this afternoon in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford.

Beat understands that the “Anti Eviction Flying Column” were present at the Ministers home.

Gardaí said the anti-eviction protesters left peacefully and officers will make enquiries.

A spokesperson for the Minister said he and his family are grateful for the Garda assistance.

