By Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí have broken up a large organised “car meet” of over 250 vehicles and up to 800 attendees in Cork.

Officers received reports of a large group of people gathering at an organised “car meet” at Eastgate, Little Island on Saturday evening in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

Arriving at the scene, gardaí found “in excess of 250 vehicles and 700 to 800 persons gathered”.

“There was very little evidence of social distancing, wearing of face coverings or general compliance with public health guidelines,” a Garda statement said.

Participants had travelled from outside the greater Cork area and various parts of Munster, with gardaí saying the event “appears to have been organised on social media”.

They ranged in age from older males in their 30s or 40s to young children, but gardaí said the gathering was mainly attended by those in their 20s.

‘Disgraceful’

A senior Garda inspector present at the event described it as “a disgraceful gathering of persons, despite the health advices in the last few days”.

Gardaí said officers immediately engaged with the large group and advised it to disperse, with sufficient gardaí attending the scene to break up the group.

All in attendance complied within a short period of time and there were no public order incidents reported.

Gardaí said one man, aged in his late 20s, was arrested for drunkenness offences. He was later charged and released on bail, and is set to appear in court at a later date.

One car was also seized under section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.

Individuals still have personal social responsibility in attending events

Current public health restrictions on organised gatherings mean those that are attended by more than 15 people are subject to penal regulations.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said it “has and will continue to investigate any event held in breach of the Covid-19 regulations and advice will be sought from the DPP in each case.”

“Travel restrictions have been eased for the Christmas period, however individuals still have personal social responsibility in attending events, wearing of face coverings and social distancing,” the statement said.

“These are not penal regulations, but they are public health guidelines which should be followed by all.

“An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with public health guidelines and regulations in order to continue to save lives.”

