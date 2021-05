By Cillian Doyle.

Kilkenny Gardaí are at the scene of a road collision.

The two-vehicle collision happened on the Gowran/Paulstown road early this afternoon which involved a car and a motorbike.

The road was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.

Emergency services are at the scene, it’s not yet known if there’s been any injuries.

#KILKENNY Road reopened near Paulstown following earlier collision. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) May 2, 2021