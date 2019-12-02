Gardaí have started an operation to help the flow of public transport and minimise traffic disruption in three cities in the run-up to Christmas.

Operation Open City will run in Limerick, Cork and Dublin until Christmas Eve.

There will also be a focus on traffic management issues around car parks at major shopping areas.

More than 150 new Garda recruits who graduated from Templemore last week have been deployed to help with the operation.

They deployed 89 Gardaí to the Dublin Region, 32 to Cork City and 32 to Limerick City.

The remaining 44 officers have been deployed to border divisions.

An Garda Síochána will use social media, websites, smartphone apps and roadside message signs to communicate with motorists.