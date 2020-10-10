Two men have been arrested after a protest in Dublin city centre.

One man in his 40s and another in his 30s have been detained for public order offences.

Gardaí in Pearse Street attended the scene of the protest at Kildare Street and Molesworth Street, which began around 1pm this afternoon.

In a statement Gardaí said they were forced to intervene when large groups with opposing views gathered in the City Centre from early afternoon.

A full Garda operation was in place from early morning involving up to 100 Garda personnel from the DMR South Central & North Central Divisions and National Public Order Unit supported by the Garda Dog and Mounted Units.

From approximately 12.30pm two protest groups began assembling in the Molesworth Street / Kildare Street and St Stephens Green areas. Garda members were forced to intervene on a number of occasions during the course of the afternoon to keep opposing sides apart and maintain public safety before the groups eventually dispersed without any serious incident shortly after 3.30pm.

Gardaí say an investigation focused on the organisers of both protests is now underway.