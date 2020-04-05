Two men have been arrested in Dublin in relation to a nationwide spate of burglaries in the past week.

They were taken into custody yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí on patrol had noticed a car in the Saggart area yesterday afternoon, believed to have been used in nine robberies between March 27 and April 1.

They included six homes, a construction site and two businesses.

When officers approached the car, two men fled the scene, and following a foot chase, two men in their 20s were arrested and taken to Clondalkin Garda Station.

The car was seized for a technical examination to take place.

Meanwhile, the Gardaí arrested three men in Dublin yesterday after drugs worth nearly €37, 500 were seized on the canal bank in Clondalkin.

Gardaí, targeting drug dealing in the area, found the three men in a tent hidden in undergrowth with cannabis, cocaine and Dimorphine.

A packaging and distribution facility was also found while 108 packets of cigarettes and tobacco products were located in a follow-up search by the Garda Dog Unit.