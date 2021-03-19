By Dean Egan.

A driver has been arrested in South Tipperary.

Gardaí were on patrol when their mobility app alerted them to the motorist in a car park.

The driver had previously been arrested and was a disqualified driver.

Officers arrested the person at the scene and say appropriate proceedings will follow.

