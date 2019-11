Gardaí are warning people to be extra cautious when answering their doors at home.

It comes after a woman in Graiguenamanagh in County Kilkenny was tricked by a caller to her back door.

The woman claimed she was looking for her dog and the homeowner helped her look for a few minutes.

When she returned to her house she discovered that her purse – and a number of items of jewellery – were missing.

Gardaí in Thomastown are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.