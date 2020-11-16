Gardaí are urging people across the South East to be vigilant of bogus traders.

This warning comes from Gardaí in Carlow following reports of bogus traders going door-to-door in the area.

According to Carlow Community Policing unit, these bogus traders are offering services, such as landscaping, for large amounts of money and they may demand more during or after the work.

Officers are reminding people that this may be a threat to those who are isolated or living alone, particularly the elderly in the community.

Gardaí are urging people to check in on anyone who could be vulnerable to such a scam.