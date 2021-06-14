Gardai are to be given additional powers under new legislation being proposed by government.

The Garda Powers Bill, which is being published today, includes enhanced measures in areas like arrest, search and detention.

It also aims to enhance the rights of people in custody.

Liam Herrick from the Irish Council for Civil Liberties says it stems from a recommendation made by the Commission on the Future of Policing:

“Really what it’s trying to achieve is to provide clarity about what powers the police operate on.”

“There are, at present, hundreds of different pieces of legislation and common-law standards, which provides a very confused situation for the guards.”

“It also increases the risk of interference and violation of people’s human rights.”