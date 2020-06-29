Gardai are seeking help in tracing a missing 13 year-old girl in County Tipperary.

Aoife who’s also known as Eva Kidman disappeared from her home in Newport in the early hours of yesterday morning.

She’s 5′ foot 8″ in height, with long brown hair, blue/grey eyes, is of slim build and has two piercings in each ear.

It’s not known what Aoife was wearing when she went missing and gardai and her family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newport Garda Station.