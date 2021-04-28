By Dean Egan.

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating the robbery of a mobile phone from a 16-year-old male youth in Carlow Town last night.

It’s understood that shortly after 9pm the youth was threatened and ordered to hand over his phone by a group of youths while walking at River Burrin

It’s reported that a gun or replica was produced during the incident.

The youth left the scene unharmed and contacted Gardaí.

An investigation is now underway and Gardaí are encouraging any witnesses to come forward.