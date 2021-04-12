By Dean Egan.

Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary that took place in County Wexford over the weekend.

The incident happened on Main Street in Ferns at approximately 3:20am on Friday morning.

A number of men entered the house and during the course of the burglary one man in his early 40s was assaulted.

He was attended to by ambulance personnel at the scene.

The burglars left the scene with items of property from the house.

No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.