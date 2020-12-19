Gardaí in New Ross are investigating alleged breaches of Covid-19 restrictions that occurred at a funeral in Ramsgrange, Co. Wexford on 4th December, 2020.

The HSE have appealed to all persons present at the funeral to contact their local General Medical Practitioner in order to reduce the spread of Covid 19.

An outbreak of the virus was confirmed in nearby Fethard on Sea this week.

23 positive cases were identified at their medical practice between Monday and Thursday.

One GP was self-isolating as a result.