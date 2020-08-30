Gardaí are investigating after a man who was found unconscious outside a hotel in county Kerry died.

He was discovered at around 11.40pm last night.

The man in his 20s was found outside the Gleneagle Hotel on Muckross Road in Killarney late last night and was pronounced dead a short time later.

His body has been removed from the scene and taken to University Hospital Kerry for a post mortem to take place.

Gardaí say the results of the post mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the scene outside the hotel remains preserved for a technical examination to take place.

Anyone who was in the area last night between 11 o’clock and 11.45 are being asked to contact Gardai in Killarney.