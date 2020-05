Gardaí are appealing for the publics help following a fire at W.I.T in the early hours of this morning.

It broke out at a building on the Cork Road.

A window had been broken and Gardaí say the fire was started maliciously.

CCTV footage shows the suspect in the area just after 2:30am and they were seen exiting onto Paddy Browne’s road.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.