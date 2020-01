Gardaí are continuing to question four men in Wexford after staff at a garage were threatened with a handgun.

It happened at around ten o’clock yesterday morning in Clonroche.

No shots were fired and no one was injured, but the men were arrested during a follow-up operation on the M7 in Naas.

The four men – who are in their 30s, 40s and 50s – are being held at Garda Stations across Wexford.