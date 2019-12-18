Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man in his 40s whose body was discovered in a house in the Hawthorn Walk area of Kilkenny.

Gardaí were alerted to the discovery at approximately 7pm yesterday evening.

His body remains at the scene which is preserved pending examination by the State Pathologist.

The family of the deceased man has been notified and a family liaison officer has been appointed.

The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

The Garda investigation is ongoing.