By Cillian Doyle.

Gardaí are at the scene of two single-car crashes in Counties Limerick and Tipperary.

They happened on the M7 between junction 26 Nenagh West and 28 Castletroy shortly before 3 o’clock this afternoon.

No one’s been injured in either crash.

The road is closed between junction 25 and junction 29 southbound with local diversions in place.