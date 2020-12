Gardaí are at the scene of a serious road traffic accident in County Waterford.

The incident happened on the N25, at Ringcrehy, just outside Dungarvan at the Youghal Road roundabout.

Emergency services are at the scene and the road remains closed.

#WATERFORD N25 blocked near Dungarvan due to crash. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) December 9, 2020