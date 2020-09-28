Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was raped in Co. Mayo.

It happened in a playground in the Lowpark area of Charlestown between 2pm and 8pm on Saturday.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information’s asked to contact Gardai.

Reporter with the Journal.ie, Nicky Ryan, says the incident has stunned the local community:

“Anything like this is going to cause a massive shock especially in a small town like this.”

“It can be something quite hard for a small, close-knit, area like this to process.”

“The most important person here is the victim, and we hope she is getting all the support she needs at this time.”