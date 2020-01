Gardaí have found the body of an 80 year old man who was missing from Tipperary.

Peter Bourke was last seen yesterday afternoon in Toureen, and a missing person appeal was launched by Gardaí at 9:30 this morning.

When last seen Peter was wearing a khaki green jacket and a green woolly hat.

However, Gardaí have confirmed that following the discovery of a body, the missing person appeal has been stood down.