Gardaí in Carlow are advising people to be aware of a new revenue scam doing the rounds.

Callers are pretending to be phoning in relation to a tax refund.

Contact is being made from a landline number with an 051 prefix.

People are being advised to never give out their personal details and always report such calls to Gardaí.

A spokesperson says;

“Do not give out your credit/debit card, bank account, or PPS number to anyone who makes contact with you over the phone.

“An Garda Síochána, Revenue, nor any Financial Institution will ever call you and ask for your PPS number or bank account details.”

“If a member of the public receives a call from anyone requesting any personal or financial information, they should end the call and report the matter to their local Garda Station.”