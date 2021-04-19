By Dean Egan.

Gardaí in Clonmel came to the assistance of a sheepish-looking character, who was separated from his flock, over the weekend.

The lamb was found by a passerby in County Tipperary, and was taken into custody while his owner was found.

He was cared for overnight by officers, and returned to his rightful owner the next morning.

Thankfully, there was no need for Ted Hastings or AC-12 on this occasion, to get to the bottom of the case.

If Ewe didn’t laugh, we apologise. We wool definitely try harder in future.

This little fella was found over the weekend by Gardaí in Clonmel after he became separated from his flock. Many thanks to the person who phoned this in after locating him on the road. He was cared for overnight and returned to his grateful owner yesterday morning. 🐑 pic.twitter.com/3ptOvFZxzg — Garda Info (@gardainfo) April 19, 2021