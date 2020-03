Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred on Main St, Graiguenamanagh on the afternoon of Sunday 8th.

Gardaí on patrol were flagged down by a member of the public who had been assaulted just before 1.30pm.

The injured party had received a punch to the face resulting in a gash above his eye.

The suspect had fled the scene, an ambulance was called and the man was taken to St Lukes Hospital.

Gardaí in Graiguenamanagh are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact them.