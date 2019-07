Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to yesterday’s fatal crash in County Kilkenny.

A pedestrian was hit by a truck at Gaulstown near Glenmore just before 3 o’clock.

The 40 year old man was brought to University Hospital Waterford where he was pronounced dead.

A post mortem exam is due to take place.

The stretch of road had been closed for a technical examination, but it has since reopened.