Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to what they describe as an alleged “serious sexual assault” on a woman in Cork over the weekend.

The incident is understood to have happened in the early hours of Saturday, August 24, in the Connolly Rd/Vicars Rd, area of Ballyphehane in Cork city.

Gardaí wish to speak to anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area between 4am and 7am on Saturday morning.

They would also like to hear from motorists who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information can contact investigating Gardaí at the incident room at Togher Garda Station on 021-494712, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.