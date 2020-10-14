Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to an occurrence on the layby north of Junction 22 (Gorey North) of the M11 southbound in Gorey today.

A car with a male driver was observed parked in the layby at around 5.30pm this evening and gardaí are anxious to identify this vehicle and speak to the male present.

The car is described as being a white saloon car which is possibly a Mercedes.

Gardaí are appealing to speak to anyone:

• who was driving close to Junction 22 on the M11 this evening between 4.45pm and 6.00pm.

• who may have camera (dash cam) footage and who were travelling along the M11 motorway (Southbound) this evening between 4.00pm and 6.00pm.

• who may have observed the vehicle, as described above, driving on the M11 this evening between 4.00pm and 6.00pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 9430 690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111