Gardaí in Wexford are investigating a serious injury road traffic collision that occurred on Ferrycarrig Bridge, Wexford just before 2pm this afternoon.

A cattle truck lost control driving over the bridge and overturned in the process onto an unoccupied parked car. The 34-year-old male driver was seriously injured during the collision. He has been taken to Wexford General Hospital and remains in a serious condition. A number of cattle were fatally injured during the collision.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are currently examining the scene and the bridge remains closed at this time with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the road from 1.45p.m. to 2p.m., or anyone who was in the area this afternoon and may have witnessed the collision, particularly any road users with dash cam footage, to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.