A 24-year-old woman is in a critical condition after being hit by a truck.

The woman was struck as she crossed the road in Mullary, Dunleer, Co Louth, at approximately 3.30pm on Monday.

She was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where her condition is described as critical.

The truck driver was uninjured.

Gardaí in Drogheda are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who may have travelled on the R132 – the old Drogheda to Dunleer road – or any motorist who may have dashcam footage of the incident can contact Drogheda Garda station on 041 987 4200, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

A spokesman for the force said investigations are continuing.