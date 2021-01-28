Gardai in Waterford are appealing for witnesses following a public order incident at a house at the Paddocks in the Williamstown area of Waterford.

At twenty to four yesterday afternooon, a woman contacted gardai to say three males had arrived at her front door with a baseball bat.

The suspects then left in a car and were caught by Gardai on John’s Hill and arrested.

The three men from Waterford – who are in their 20s – were brought to Tramore garda station and later released.

They will appear before Waterford District Court on February 16th.