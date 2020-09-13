Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for witnesses after a hit-and-run collision seriously injured a child.

The collision occurred yesterday evening around 8.30pm on Fortunestown Lane in Tallaght, Dublin 24.

The male child received serious injuries when he was hit by a car, which then failed to remain at the scene.

Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene and the child was taken to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to the incident to come forward, including anyone who was in the vicinity of Fortunestown Lane between 8.00pm and 9.00pm on Saturday evening.

They are also appealing to any road users with dash-cam footage to make it available.

Anyone with any information can contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.