Gardai are appealing for information on a woman reported missing from Waterford city.

36-year-old Angela Butler, also known as Angela McGrath, was last seen on Monday April 30th.

She was wearing white runners, blue jeans, a khaki jacket over a grey hooded top, and was carrying a hand bag.

Angela is described as approximately 5ft3″ with long dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardai.