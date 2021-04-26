By Robbie Byrne,

Gardaí and Crimestoppers have launched an appeal for information in relation to the murder of a 56-year-old Tipperary native.

William Delaney, a father of eight, was born in Tipperary but lived in Portlaoise and went missing on January 30th, 2019.

On the morning of January 30th, 2019 William left Portlaoise General Hospital where he had been a patient.

Gardaí have established that William collected his welfare payment at Portlaoise Post Office after leaving the hospital.

William was last seen at approximately 3 pm on the afternoon of Wednesday 30th of January 2019 in Monasterevin, Co. Kildare where he called to visit a relative who lived in the area.

The relation wasn’t at home but William was seen outside the premises which is situated on the old Cork-Dublin Road directly opposite a local landmark known as the Hazel Hotel.

William was then reported missing by his family on Wednesday 6th March, 2019.

In June 2019 Gardaí received information that William Delaney had been killed and that his body had been buried at a location in Laois.

A comprehensive search was conducted in the area surrounding the Rock of Dunamaise but no remains were discovered.

Gardaí believe that people in the community have information and yet to come forward.