Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for information on an assault which has left a teenager in critical condition.

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed at a house in The Fairways Estate in the Pollerton area of Carlow town.

The incident is believed to have taken place at around 4:30 am this morning (October 19).

The teen was rushed to St. Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny to be treated for serious injuries.

A teenager was arrested by Gardaí following the incident and conveyed to Carlow Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Image: Fairways Estate entrance, Carlow town; Google Maps